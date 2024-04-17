Upland Cebu City residents lament shortage of water

SOME residents in Cebu City's mountain barangays complained of not having enough water.

Due to El Niño-induced heat, the upland barangays' water wells and other water sources began to dry up, and their faucets stopped producing water.

Ebet Gabonada, 53, a farmer from Barangay Babag 2, told SunStar Cebu that they only purchased water for P80 a container, which is quite costly and causing them financial burden.

The lack of supply of water in upland Cebu City reportedly started last month.

According to Gabonada, they recycle the water that they utilized for other things like watering the plants and flushing the toilet.

"We will take a bath inside the large tub so that water will not be wasted," said Gabonada.

Barangay Busay farmer Nilo Gabato disclosed that he built a wooden push cart to transport water, which they will purchase for P50 per barrel.

Gabato called on the Cebu City government to help them apply for water connections from the Metropolitan Cebu Wire District. (GPL, TPT)