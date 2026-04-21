Upskilling, career growth key to retaining Gen Z talent in PH

UPSKILLING and career development have emerged as the top retention drivers among Filipino Gen Z professionals, with more than half citing growth opportunities as the main reason to stay with their employers, according to a new report by Robert Walters.

The firm’s latest survey found that 52 percent of Gen Z workers in the Philippines consider career advancement opportunities their primary motivation for remaining in their current roles, underscoring a shift in workforce priorities beyond compensation.

“Gen Z is not afraid to move quickly if their developmental needs are not met. They view a career as a series of challenging roles rather than a single, long-term commitment,” said Kimberlyn Lu, chief executive officer of Robert Walters Southeast Asia.

The findings highlight growing pressure on employers to embed structured learning and progression pathways into their retention strategies. While competitive pay remains relevant, the report noted that career mobility, mentorship and skills development are becoming more decisive factors in employee loyalty.

The Robert Walters 2026 Salary Survey showed that 50 percent of Filipino companies are already leveraging mentorship and guidance programs to attract Gen Z talent. Notably, younger professionals still value defined organizational structures, with many preferring clear “senior-junior” dynamics that support guided learning.

In terms of leadership style, 56 percent of Gen Z respondents favor a hands-on, transformational approach where mentors actively demonstrate workplace practices, compared to 34 percent who prefer a more hands-off setup.

Despite this emphasis on growth, job stability remains a key concern. The report found that 78 percent of Filipino Gen Z professionals prioritize job security, signaling a preference for financially resilient employers amid an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

Regional data also suggests relatively short job tenures, with 49 percent of Gen Z workers in Southeast Asia expecting to stay in a role for just one to two years, while 32 percent see themselves remaining for three to five years.

Lu said companies must rethink traditional retention models to address these evolving expectations.

“To retain this dynamic generation, companies must move beyond mere salary packages and actively invest in tangible growth pathways and leaders who can genuinely inspire their teams,” she said.

The report also pointed to increasing pay transparency among younger workers, with eight percent openly discussing salaries and 26 percent sharing compensation details with close colleagues, reflecting heightened awareness of market rates.

Analysts said the findings reinforce a broader trend: retention strategies are shifting away from salary-driven incentives toward career progression, mentorship and organizational stability as core drivers of workforce engagement.

Employers, the report added, are being urged to prioritize structured career development programs to strengthen loyalty and build a more resilient talent pipeline. / KOC