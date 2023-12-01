Uptown Osmeña Blvd. to temporarily close in December

MOTORISTS and the riding public may endure heavier traffic situations during the Christmas season rush as sections of Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City will be closed for at least 15 days to give way for the removal and relocation of the two skywalks affected by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Local authorities have not yet specified the dates for the road closure this month. However, they said a rerouting plan will be implemented to accommodate vehicles.

Initially planned for the BRT project, the urgency to remove the skywalks along Osmeña Blvd., specifically the ones near Cebu Normal University and Robinsons Fuente, increased with the upcoming activities for the Fiesta Señor in January. Among the religious activities are three separate foot processions that traditionally traverse the boulevard.

Foot procession

During an early morning walk-through with the Fiesta Señor committee on Dec. 1, 2023, City Councilor Philip Zafra said the temporary closure of certain areas along Osmeña Blvd. is also meant to prepare the traditional route for the Walk with Jesus on Jan. 11, Walk with Mary on Jan. 19, and the Visperas Solemn Foot Procession on Jan. 20.

Zafra, who chairs the committee on peace and order, clarified that the decision to bring back the old routes does not stem from Rama’s directive. The mayor had earlier expressed his desire to maintain the use of the traditional route for the foot procession and ordered the immediate removal of the skywalks from Osmeña Blvd.

Zafra said it had been their original plan since September to follow the traditional routes, but due to time constraints, they did not proceed with the plan, leading to the release of a new set of routes last November.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, secretary of safety, security, peace and order for the Fiesta Señor, earlier said they presented new routes last Nov. 15 to uphold public safety by avoiding the ongoing civil works for the BRT system along Osmeña Blvd.

But the committee acknowledged that the initial routes they announced on Nov. 15, which includes Junquera St., a deviation from the traditional route, might not be conducive for the thousands of devotees joining the processions.

Rama’s order

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, in a press conference on Friday, said that Rama does not want the skywalks along Osmeña Blvd. to still exist when he returns from Australia.

“Mura’g naa jud matangtang ana kon naa pa ang skywalk. Dili ang skywalk maoy matangtang, ang tawo nga in-charge ang matangtang. Ang delikado ako na,” Castillo said.

(There will be consequences if the skywalks are still there by the time the mayor is back. If not the skywalks, the person in charge will be removed. I am the one in danger.)

He said the Department of Transportation assured that they could remove the skywalks in one week.

Zafra clarified that the skywalks will not be demolished but will only be relocated to other areas.

He added that aside from the skywalks, the installed separators or the blue metal sheets and the yellow concrete bricks attached on the ground, placed along the BRT will be removed as well for the foot procession.

Road closure

Raquel Arce, Cebu City Transportation Office head, said after initial discussions following the inspection, specific uptown sections of Osmeña Boulevard will be closed for vehicle access. She said this closure is crucial to expedite the planned removal of skywalks, given the limited time available before January.

It is also for the safety of the public, as heavy-duty equipment will be utilized during the operations to avoid falling debris, Harold Alcontin, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head added.

Arce proposes to stagger skywalk removal to avoid the total closure of the stretch from Osmeña Fuente Circle to Cebu Normal University.

She said a traffic rerouting plan will be released and establishments in the area will be notified.

Arce said it might take at least 15 days, or one week for each skywalk to be removed from its current locations.

Documents required

Meanwhile, Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said he is positive that the removal of the two skywalks will be finished within this month, saying that necessary documents have already been prepared for the plan.

He said the City Legal Office had reviewed and endorsed the removal of the skywalks, while the Office of the Building Official had already issued a demolition permit. The council also did not object to the planned removal of the skywalks.

Guardo added that all requirements needed to be submitted to the Commission on Audit were already ready for submission on Friday./ KJF, AML