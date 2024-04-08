Uratex Philippines emphasizes the importance of sleep on World Sleep Day

Catching the right amount of sleep has become quite a problem for many of us. Due to the demands of work and keeping up with our personal lives, it is easy for us to compromise the hours and quality of sleep in pursuit of having more time on our hands.
It is important to learn and be reminded that sleep is just as important as maintaining a balanced diet and exercising. Getting a good amount of sleep benefits our holistic health, not just in the physical aspect. Knowing the importance of having ample hours of sleep and the health benefits that we can gain from incorporating healthy sleeping habits into our daily routine is a real game-changer. Uratex Philippines emphasized the importance of good sleep as it celebrated the annual World Sleep Day on March 20, 2024, at SM City Cebu.
In celebration of World Sleep Day, with the goal of emphasizing the importance and impact of sleep as part of our overall wellness, Uratex Philippines held an event inviting Cebuanos to partake in this holistic endeavor.
The brand has remained steadfast in its high-quality products, such as its best-selling Classic Mattress Collection and the Uratex Blue Foam, and has been considered by customers as the best in the market. Given its reputation for offering exceptional quality mattresses, Uratex Philippines offers Cebuanos unparalleled comfort that is essential for achieving deep sleep every time.
The event’s theme, “Sleep powers performance,” serves as a reminder that getting enough hours of sleep is key to performing your best, whether at work or at home. Be the best version of yourself not only by maintaining a balanced diet and exercising regularly, but also by giving yourself the beauty sleep that you deserve.
Improve your quality of sleep and get that much-needed rest by checking out Uratex’s products in its physical stores located at the Uratex Cebu Showroom on Plaridel St., Brgy., Umapad, Mandaue City, and the Uratex Minglanilla Showroom in Brgy. Pakigne, Minglanilla, Cebu. The stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.