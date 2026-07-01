Urban gardening seen as solution to child malnutrition

CEBUANO communities are encouraged to engage in urban gardening amid food safety concerns linked to child malnutrition.

Geneveve Abella, licensed agriculturist of the City Agriculture Department (CAD), stressed the importance of urban gardening in addressing child malnutrition in Cebu during the 52nd Nutrition Month Launching with the theme “Nutrisyon at Kalikasan, Ating Pangalagaan!” organized by the Cebu City Nutrition Office (CCNO) at Plaza Sugbo on July 1, 2026.

Abella said food safety remains a challenge in the city due to the increasing use of chemicals, such as pesticides, on crops, which could affect the community's nutritional status.

The common forms of malnutrition in Cebu City include stunting, wasting, underweight, overweight, and obesity among children aged 0-59 months.

Urban gardening

Abella said every household should have a garden to grow its own crops to ensure food safety and security.

Urban gardening is the practice of growing plants, vegetables, and fruits at home by maximizing available spaces to produce fresh, healthy, safe, and sustainable crops within reach.

Urban gardening is not limited to planting crops but also includes beekeeping and raising farm animals.

“It is the same as farming in the mountains. It’s just done in the urban setting,” Abella said.

Balik sa Pananom

With the support of the Office of Cebu City Councilor Alvin Arcilla, the CAD launched the Urban Gardening Contest, themed “Balik sa Pananom” on June 8.

The contest aims to encourage students across Cebu to go back into gardening and teach them how to grow crops in their schools and communities.

Abella said the program helps children divert their attention to a different hobby instead of playing computer games all day.

“The reality for students nowadays is that they are constantly on their computers, leaving no time for gardening,” Abella said.

On Monday, June 29, San Nicholas Elementary School received the highest and most prestigious award in the Micro Garden category. The school also received a cash prize of P300,000.

Abella encouraged the public to participate in urban gardening to help build a safer environment while contributing to improved food security and better nutrition. (Jinelle Rhea Simbajon, UP Cebu intern)