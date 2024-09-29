Urban planner urges study for proposed roundabout

A CEBU City urban planner has recommended that the City government conduct a thorough feasibility study and determine the economic internal rate of return (EIRR) before proceeding with the proposed interchange roundabout at the intersection of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and F. Vestil St.

Nigel Paul Villarete, an urban planner, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, that the intersection at CSCR and F. Vestil St. is small, “far smaller than the Quezon Elliptical Circle,” which is a 1.9-kilometer roundabout.

“It’s either-or,” added Villarete, expressing uncertainty which one is smaller.

He, however, said that it is not to say that an interchange would not be feasible.

“Technically, it is feasible. But feasibility in our development is always measured in economic feasibility. Thus, we need to wait for the results of the feasibility study to determine if its EIRR would pass NEDA’s (National Economic and Development Authority) passing mark of 10 percent,” he said.

EIRR is a measure used to evaluate the profitability of an investment or project, which represents the rate at which the expected benefits of a project equal its cost.

Villarete said a rotunda is an interchange arranged as a roundabout to eliminate crisscrossing.

Villarete said that roundabouts are better, smoother, and more efficient. However, they take up more space.

He said roundabouts are usually constructed early before developments have advanced.

“I would always prefer roundabouts compared to elevated structures, but they’re feasible and easier to build when planned or built early, before the surrounding areas are developed,” he said.

He added that when a place has already significantly developed, roundabouts are almost usually impossible to build. That is why interchanges are built, “roadways on top of another,” he added.

The interchange roundabout was proposed to address the worsening traffic at the intersection of CSCR and F. Vestil St. in Cebu City. Interchange roundabout

In a previous SunStar report, City Councilor Rey Gealon told reporters that an interchange roundabout would not disrupt traffic flow as it features flyovers, allowing vehicles from F. Vestil St. to access the city without interference.

Gealon said Cebuanos are familiar with the roundabout at Fuente Osmeña Rotunda; however, he noted that a traditional roundabout would not be suitable at the CSCR, which traverses the South Road Properties, because the area is a T-intersection, unlike the cross-section at the Rotunda.

Gealon highlighted that the design would be the first-of-its kind in the country, featuring landmarks like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Meanwhile, Villarete said roundabouts are more beautiful and give a place life and distinction, such as the Fuente Circle in Cebu City and the Elliptical Road in Quezon City.

“So, if we can still make it, we should,” said Villarete, hoping the City government would pursue a traditional rotunda instead of the flyovers.

He said that with a beautiful roundabout that would give life, it would be a lasting landmark in Cebu for decades and centuries to come.

“Imagine! A nice scene like Fuente Osmeña where Cebuanos can enjoy at the SRP versus unsightly intercrossing concrete bridges flaring all around,” he said.

“I sincerely hope the City will make the better choice of becoming a more livable city in the future,” he added.

The project’s implementation will depend on the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7), as they will serve as the implementing agency, according to Gealon.

When asked about the project timeline, Gealon estimated that it would take more than two years to complete if the DPWH 7 would implement it. / JPS