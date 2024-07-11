URC inks deal with greencycle

UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. has entered into a joint venture with Greencycle Innovative Solutions Inc. for waste management which includes the collection, treatment, recovery and processing of plastic wastes. Through the joint venture, the parties aim to formulate an integrated operation or ecosystem that incorporates the reduction of plastic waste through collection, treatment and processing of waste materials and convert it into reusable or recyclable products. The joint venture company is targeted to start commercial operations in September 2024. The initial paid-up capital is P27 million. The parties will have an ownership ratio of 75 percent to 25 percent in the joint venture company with URC owning 75 percent. / PR