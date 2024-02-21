URC to build production plant in Malvar

UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. (URC) has broken ground for its new production plant in Malvar town in Batangas that will showcase its cutting-edge manufacturing process and sustainability drive.

Irwin Lee, URC’s president and chief executive officer, said this mega plant will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing technology – from the way it will be constructed to how it will be operated.

Lee said many of the new, high-quality products URC would introduce in the coming years would be made in Malvar.

Construction of the manufacturing plant will begin this year and expansion will span some 10 to 15 years.

When completed, it will cover an area of 30.7 hectares and employ some 3,000 workers directly and indirectly.

Lee said the manufacturing plant’s high-end technology will optimize the use of resources.

It will have solar panels to generate power, and the buildings will make use of as much natural lighting and ventilation as possible. It will also maximize recovery of rainwater and reuse of wastewater.

URC, one of the Philippines’ largest food and beverage firms, has been pivoting towards making renewable energy take up a bigger share in its power use.

It has been installing solar panels at several of its facilities in the Philippines and in its manufacturing hubs in Thailand and Vietnam.