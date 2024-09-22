Urgent call for communal toilets, waste mgt.

WASTES from local communities and hog and poultry farms were major factors that contributed to the significant increase of fecal coliform levels in the downstream sections of Cebu City’s seven waterways.

With these findings, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) head Reymarr Hijara hopes the City Government will fund the construction of communal toilets.

He told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, that his office already asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government to direct barangay leaders to monitor their respective jurisdictions.

He said the City Council set aside a budget of P80 million for this purpose in 2023. However, barangay officials had a difficult time locating areas to set up communal toilets since most if not all of the empty lots were occupied by informal settlers.

He said they will revive the project in 2025.

Hijara said a number of households along the banks direct their septic waste directly into waterways.

He said that under City Ordinance (CO) 2398, which establishes a Septage Management Program for the city, including fees and penalties for non-compliance, a septage inspector will issue a citation to the household that does not have a toilet or a septic tank. However, in most cases, the violating household has no space left to build a septic tank, he said.

A document he presented to the council has photos that show colored water flowing directly into a river to identify which households along the banks do not have septic tanks. Prior to that, red and yellow food coloring was mixed with the toilet water in these households.

He said Cenro is conducting a house-to-house information drive to implement the septage ordinance and how to secure a septic tank permit.

Last August, Cenro said the downstream areas of all seven waterways in the city had “high fecal coliform content” that discharges toward the sea.

The seven waterways are the following: Bulacao, Kinalumsan, Guadalupe, Estero de Parian, Lahug, Mahiga and Butuanon.

The analysis of the water quality showed a concerning parameter breach of up to 13,000,000 most probable number (MPN) of fecal coliform per 100 milliliter (mL), which is significantly more than the 400 MPN per 100 mL limit.

Hijara endorsed the report, dated July 16, to the council during its session last Aug. 7.

Meanwhile, Hijara said Cenro is also pushing the inclusion of hog and poultry raising in CO 2398 through amendments so there will be a specific basis in regulating these activities which have been overlooked.

According to the document he presented to the council, they discovered during a site visit that pig raising in the highlands was a great contributor of waste to the city’s waters.

Since hog operators dispose of animal waste directly to the creeks or any body of water through underground PVC pipes, he said the waste is carried down the lowlands, polluting waterways, especially during heavy downpours.

He said they saw pig waste stagnating in a small creek in Barangay Bonbon, PVC pipes from a piggery that was directed to the Kinalumsan River in Barangay Tisa, a pigpen septic tank beside a creek with an outlet at the bottom where the waste came out in Barangay Adlaon.

Fecal coliform is a group of bacteria that is passed through the fecal excrement of humans, livestock and wildlife. / JPS