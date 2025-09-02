Urgent relocation of Buhisan school needed

THE Cebu City Council is urging Mayor Nestor Archival to fast-track the acquisition of a lot to relocate Buhisan Elementary and High School.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said the move is urgent as risk assessors from the city’s disaster office and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) have identified the current school grounds as prone to landslides, posing a danger to students and staff.

Tumulak cited a resolution from the Local School Board (LSB) requesting the urgent purchase of the lot.

Visible cracks were observed by inspectors from City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the MGB during the assessment of the school’s structures and soil.

Tumulak urged the Office of the Mayor to coordinate with the Cebu City Land Development Management Office to identify suitable new locations for the affected school.

He said the collaborative effort will ensure that any new site is not only safe but also accessible to the student population.

He also urged the Department of Engineering and Public Works and the Office of the Building Official to conduct thorough assessments of any proposed relocation sites.

To mitigate the potential disruption of classes during the transition, Tumulak’s resolution mandates the Department of Education and the LSB to prepare for the implementation of interim learning modalities.

These could include modular or blended learning, ensuring that education can continue with minimal interruption should relocation become mandatory due to visible hazards, Tumulak said.

In March 2025, the MGB-7 recommended the relocation of Buhisan Elementary and High School, whose rugged terrain makes it prone to landslides that could cause significant damage.

The City Government has placed the school under a state of emergency following the discovery of cracks in the school and buildings.

A potential relocation site, behind the Buhisan Barangay Hall and a kilometer away from the existing infrastructure, has been identified.

The lot which measures around 2,000 to 4,000 square meters, has yet to be procured. It is priced at P5,000 per square meter or about P20 million. / EHP