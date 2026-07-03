US-based Familya DC shoots down UC Webmasters

VISITING squad Familya DC relied on a blistering three-point shooting display to defeat the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 72-61, in the ongoing Sinag Liga Asya World Showcase Under-23 Basketball Tournament at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero, Cebu City, on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The victory was the second in three games for Familya DC, coached by Joven Caldejon. The team is composed of Filipino-American players based in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey in the United States.

Meanwhile, the UC Webmasters, under coach Kern Sesante, dropped to a 1-2 record.

Cousins Ethan and Shanne Laquindanum spearheaded Familya DC's outside attack, taking turns knocking down three-pointers from all over the floor.

Ethan finished with 20 points, highlighted by five three-pointers, while Shanne added 19 points, including four shots from beyond the arc.

Overall, Familya DC connected on 15 of its 33 attempts from three-point range.

UC, led by Ricofer Sordilla's 24 points and Maverick Eligoyo's 11, also found success from long distance, making eight three-pointers on 37 attempts.

After a tightly contested opening quarter, Familya DC pulled away midway through the second period and entered halftime with a commanding 43-28 advantage.

From there, Familya DC maintained control the rest of the way to secure the victory.

"This is our second win today. We lost yesterday, then we won our first game today by only nine points. I told the guys we needed energy, effort, and fresh legs. We also had to stay disciplined, remain calm, and trust our shots. The shots started falling, and we made them," said acting coach Juvy Caldejon.

Despite the setback, UC remains optimistic about advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

"They really shot the ball well from three. We still have a chance to reach the next stage because of the up-the-ladder format. We'll do our best," said UC head coach Kern Sesante.

The five-day tournament will end on Sunday, July 5. (JBM)