U.S. considers tariff discounts for Mexican heavy vehicles

THE United States is considering granting Mexico a discount on the recently announced 25 percent tariff on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday.

Ebrard said the mechanism would be similar to the one applied to light vehicles, which has benefited Mexico because of the high level of component integration between the two countries in vehicle production.

“The U.S. government has told us there will be a discount process, and that will greatly benefit the companies operating in Mexico,” Ebrard told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this week a 25 percent tariff on all imported medium and heavy trucks starting Nov. 1. A similar 25 percent tariff on light vehicles has been in effect since April under a presidential

executive order.

Although cars made in Mexico and Canada are technically subject to the tax, automakers that meet the North American Free Trade Agreement’s content requirements can deduct the value of U.S.-made parts. / XINHUA