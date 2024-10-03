US embassy to host largest education fair in Cebu on Oct. 8

The US Embassy in the Philippines invites students and parents to attend the 5th EducationUSA University Fair in Cebu City on Oct. 8, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Radisson Blu Hotel to learn more about study abroad opportunities in the United States.

Thirty-three US colleges and universities will participate in this year’s event, making it the largest-ever EducationUSA University Fair organized in Cebu to date.

Admission to the EducationUSA University Fair is free and open to all students, parents and educators interested in US higher education.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online: educationusa.ph/Fair2024. / PR