US envoy: No announcement on Pax Silica during Asean Summit

NO MAJOR announcement on the Pax Silica Economic Security Zone in Luzon is being planned for the upcoming 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, which United States President Donald Trump is set to attend, the US Embassy in Manila said on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said decisions would be “made in full consultation” with the Philippine government “at the appropriate time.”

“As stated previously and as part of this process, we expect rigorous discussions on impacts to all stakeholders,” Lipton said in a statement.

“We look forward to working alongside the government of the Philippines about this exciting initiative to secure supply chains and attract quality investment in support of economic growth and jobs at home for the Filipino people,” he added.

Malacañang earlier said the Bases Conversion and Development Authority has already submitted a “memorandum” for the Pax Silica Initiative, which would serve as a guide for negotiations and finalization of the deal with the US.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Philippines is awaiting the US response to the draft agreement.

The Philippines’ chairship of the Asean Summit concludes on Nov. 17. / PNA