US FDA authorizes lower-risk claim for 20 ZYN nicotine pouches

THE US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized 20 ZYN nicotine pouch products to carry a modified-risk claim stating that using the products instead of cigarettes lowers the risk of several smoking-related diseases.

Under Modified Risk Tobacco Product orders issued on June 30, PMI US may market the authorized ZYN products with the following claim: “Using ZYN instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.”

The ruling marks the first time the US regulator has issued modified-risk orders for nicotine pouches. It covers 20 ZYN products manufactured by Swedish Match USA, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, which received US FDA marketing authorization in January 2025.

A modified-risk order applies only to the products evaluated by the agency and to the specific claim authorized by the FDA. It does not apply to nicotine pouches as an entire product category.

The decision makes ZYN the first nicotine pouch product to receive Modified Risk Tobacco Product orders from the US FDA.

PMI US CEO Stacey Kennedy welcomed the decision, saying it would provide adult nicotine consumers with access to information about the relative risks of different products.

“FDA’s decision is an important moment for the more than 45 million legal-age nicotine consumers in America,” said Kennedy. “Today’s news ensures these adults have access to accurate, science-based information, including FDA-authorized evidence that switching from cigarettes to ZYN reduces the risk of smoking-related diseases like heart disease and lung cancer.”

The US FDA said it reached its decision following an extensive review of scientific evidence, including the products’ risks relative to cigarettes, consumer understanding of the claim, youth-use concerns and the potential impact on public health.

“FDA’s review of modified risk products is intended to ensure that adult users have clear, science-based information about the relative harms of tobacco products, so they can make informed choices,” said Bret Koplow, Ph.D., J.D., acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

“Today’s decision allows these products to be marketed with a modified risk claim that informs adults who smoke about the lower risks associated with these products," he added.

The agency concluded that “the specific modified risk claim is scientifically accurate with respect to these ZYN products, that consumers understand the claim, and that marketing the products with the claim would benefit the population as a whole.”

The authorization is valid for five years and requires mandatory market monitoring. The FDA said it may withdraw the orders if surveillance shows increased youth use or if continued marketing of the products no longer benefits public health.

The agency also maintained that non-tobacco users should not begin using the products and that quitting all tobacco and nicotine products remains the best outcome for adult smokers.