US inflation reaches a 3-year low as Fed prepares to cut interest rates

THE post-pandemic spike in U.S. inflation eased further last month as year-over-year price increases reached a three-year low, clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and likely shaping the economic debate in the final weeks of the presidential race.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices rose 2.5 percent in August from a year earlier, down from 2.9 percent in July. It was the fifth straight annual drop and the smallest since February 2021. From July to August, prices rose just

0.2 percent.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 3.2 percent in August from a year ago, the same as in July. On a month-to-month basis, core prices rose 0.3 percent, a slight pickup from July’s 0.2 percent increase. Economists closely watch core prices, which typically provide a better read of future inflation trends.

“Today’s report will add to confidence within the Fed that inflation is indeed on a sustainable path towards two percent,” the Fed’s target level, Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note

to clients.

For months, cooling inflation has provided gradual relief to America’s consumers, who were stung by the price surges that erupted three years ago, particularly for food, gas, rent and other necessities. Inflation peaked in mid-2022 at 9.1 percent, the highest rate in four decades.

And Americans’ paychecks have risen steadily for the past three years. Overall incomes have even outpaced inflation for roughly the past 18 months, helping more households handle elevated prices. On Tuesday, the Census Bureau reported that the median inflation-adjusted household income rose four percent last year to above $80,000, essentially matching the 2019 peak. / AP