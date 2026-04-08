US-Iran ceasefire: Why Cebu won’t see cheaper prices just yet

THE recent 14-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran has brought a sigh of relief to global markets, but families in Cebu should not expect their bills to drop immediately. While the pause in fighting is good news, local leaders warn that the high costs of food, electricity, and travel are likely to stay exactly where they are for now.

The two-week truce, mediated by Pakistan, led to a small dip in global oil prices after US President Donald Trump confirmed he accepted a deal to stop attacks. This agreement allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that handles 20 percent of the world’s oil.

Even though the "war risk" has lowered, the Philippines is in a tough spot because it imports almost all of its oil. Business experts say that while prices go up instantly when war starts, they take a long time to come back down after a deal is signed.

Local business outlook

In Cebu, business leaders are keeping a close eye on the situation. Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that supply pressure is still being felt.

“The Strait of Hormuz is still closed, which means supply pressure is still being felt,” Gothong-Tan said.

(The Strait of Hormuz is still closed, which means supply pressure is still being felt.)

She warned that if a long-term solution isn't found soon, Cebu faces a “roller coaster ride” with oil prices that could hurt the 2026 economic outlook. Carl Cabusas, president of the Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called the ceasefire a “welcome development” that gives small businesses "short-term breathing room."

Market price factors

However, he urged local shop owners to save money now to prepare for future price swings, noting that volatility is now part of the operating environment. There are several reasons why daily expenses are not dropping yet, including the time gap required for global oil changes to reach local gas stations.

Furthermore, the economy is still adjusted to the peak prices reached during the height of the conflict. Markets remain nervous that fighting could start again once the 14 days are up, maintaining a "war risk" premium on current rates.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin assured the public on Wednesday, April 8, that the country has enough fuel to last about 50 days. The National Government is also buying 2 million barrels of oil to build a backup supply.

National supply buffer

Garin clarified that while the country has enough fuel, prices will not reset overnight.

“It’s not like we’re finished after 50 days. It’s the time for us to get replenishment of what we consume,” she explained.

(It’s not like we’re finished after 50 days. It’s the time for us to get replenishment of what we consume.)

To help in the long run, the Department of Energy (DOE) is rushing to build more renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The DOE is also working with local governments to stop people from overcharging for goods and is pushing for fuel discounts for public utility vehicles.

National energy emergency

For now, the Philippines remains under a national energy emergency declared by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This allows the government to take extra steps to keep the economy stable while the world waits to see if the two-week truce leads to a permanent peace.

The next 14 days will be a critical test for both global diplomacy and the wallets of everyday Filipinos. Maintaining this flow is a matter of national security, given that the Philippines imports nearly all of its oil.

As the diplomatic window unfolds, the government continues to monitor the Strait of Hormuz. The stabilization of these prices remains a slow process that rarely mirrors the speed of a diplomatic signing.