US, South Korea fly warplanes in drills

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea and the United States flew advanced stealth fighters in a joint missile-interception drill Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s air force said, an apparent response to a spate of weapons tests this year by rival North Korea.

North Korea has conducted six rounds of missiles tests so far this year, most of them reportedly involving cruise missiles that fly at a low altitude to overcome opponents’ missile defenses.

NoKor’s ruise missiles Analysts say that in the event of a conflict, North Korea aims to use cruise missiles to strike US aircraft carriers as well as US military bases in Japan.

South Korea’s air force said the drill on Friday involved fight-generation stealth F-35A fighter jets from both countries and other fighter jets from South Korea. It said the US F-35As were deployed in South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests since 2022 in what experts call an attempt to increase its leverage in future diplomacy. South Korea and the US have responded by expanding their military exercises.