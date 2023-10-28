US to fund economic growth in 9 PH cities

THE United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAid), launched a new partnership with the Philippine government on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, to accelerate the economic development of nine cities outside Metro Manila.

USAid’s five-year, P625-million ($11 million) Urban Connect Project will fund capacity-building programs and provide technical assistance to foster economic growth in the following partner cities: Batangas, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, and Zamboanga.

Under this program, USAid will work closely with partner cities to facilitate enterprise growth, streamline the business permit system, reinforce public financial management, promote e-governance transition, and enhance cooperation between neighboring cities.

In addition to economic advancement, the project will also improve health and education services, promote climate resilience and disaster readiness, and champion gender equality and social inclusion in partner cities.

The launch, which coincides with the celebration of World Cities Day on Oct. 31 and the Philippines’ Local Government Month, gathered partners and representatives from the private sector, supporting agencies, and the Philippines’ national and local government led by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez.

“As your partner in prosperity, the US government seeks to strengthen the capacity of our partner cities and surrounding areas to become not only centers of economic growth but also beacons of inclusivity and innovation,” said USAid Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn.

Abalos, for his part, said he believes that USAid’s Urban Connect Project will complement and can help in further supplementing the efforts not only of DILG but also of other government agencies in “enhancing public service delivery and advancing local economic development.”

The new partnership builds on the gains of USAid’s ongoing Cities Development Initiative, which has helped introduce key economic reforms and boosted the competitiveness of its pilot cities such as Batangas, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro.

USAid’s Urban Connect Project also aligns with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and supports the US government’s goal to boost the country’s regional competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting inclusive and resilient economic growth. (with PR)