US, Turkey crash foes in FIVB men’s championship

THE United States and Turkey flexed their muscles to start the FIVB Men’s World Championship on a high note on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

USA team dominated Colombia, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, while Turkey demolished Japan, 25–19, 25–23, 25–19, in straight sets.

The Americans dominated the third set as Ethan Champlin powered his team with 8 of his 17 points scored in that set alone.

The first two sets were tightly contested, but US pulled away with 25-20 and 25-21, before finishing off Colombia in a dominating fashion in the third set.

Champlin paced US with 17 points from 12 attacks and two blocks, while Gabriel García added 12 points.

Efe Mandıracı sparked Turkey’s win with 17 markers while Adis Lagumdzija chipped in 15 points. / RSC