USA sends Cuba packing

MANILA – The United States eliminated Cuba from the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship with a 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 victory at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday night, Sept. 17.

The undefeated world No. 5 USA will face Slovenia in the next round, while fellow Pool D qualifier Portugal will take on Pool E’s Bulgaria.

Bulgaria will also enter the next stage undefeated, its third win posted at the expense of Chile, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12.

Slovenia beat Germany, 25-21, 17-25, 31-29, 25-22, later in the night.

The Americans secured first place in the pool after taking the first two sets. Outside hitter Cooper Robinson nailed the match winner and wound up with a game-high 14 points.

“We knew that Cuba needed this game. We knew Cuba was going to come out firing on all cylinders. But we were also on the edge. It was a great game for us. All 14 guys came on the court and did their job,” opposite spiker Gabi Garcia said in a post-match interview.

“I think we still have a lot of learning, a lot of growing up to do, but for us to pull out this win the way we did was pretty impressive. Being ready at all moments here at this World Championship is going to be important for all of us,” Garcia added.

Türkiye likewise swept the pool stage to continue its surprise run, upsetting world No. 8 and fellow qualifier Canada, 25-21, 25-16, 27-25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. It climbed three spots up the world rankings at No. 13.

Poland beat the Netherlands for 3-0 in Pool B, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22, to set up a duel with Canada on Saturday.

The Netherlands will challenge Türkiye.

Crowd-favorite Japan ended the tournament with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Libya in the day’s final match in Quezon City. It was its only victory in three games, while Libya will go home winless.

“I was really happy and proud to have been able to represent Japan in this tournament,” middle blocker Larry Ik Evbade-Dan said. “It was very important for us to end the season with a victory. We’ll come back stronger next year.”

After the end of the pool matches Thursday, the tournament will take a break Friday and resume with the Round of 16 on Sept. 20-23.

All games until the final on Sept. 28 will be held at the Pasay arena. / FIVB Media / PNA