USC bags 7th Cesafi title in a row

UNIVERSITY of San Carlos (USC) clinched its seventh straight Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football title after completing a perfect season.

USC swept its last two matches over the weekend to dominate the competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

USC defeated University of the Philippines (UP), 2-0, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, thanks to the late heroics of Aureli Gaspe.

Gaspe scored the two goals near the end of regulation, in the 76th and 90th minutes, to give USC the victory.

The following day, USC walked away with a 1-0 win over University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in extra time.

Junrey Calimposan found the back of the net in the fourth minute of added time.

USC finished the season with 18 points and a perfect 6-0 record.

USPF and UP will be fighting for the second-place honors on Dec. 1, 2024 alongside the secondary division championship match between Don Bosco Technical College and Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu. / EKA