USC beats UC to retain collegiate Cesafi crown

THE University of San Carlos (USC) successfully defended its collegiate division title after a 3-0 win over University of Cebu (UC) in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate division championship match on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the USC Talamban Campus Stadium.

Christian Agot got USC going in the early moments of the match with a quick sixth-minute goal.

It was all USC from then on as the defending champion finished off UC with two more goals in the second half.

Areli Gaspe hit the back of the net in the 68th minute, while Ludwig Badayos scored in the 81st minute.

UC finished second, while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation got third place honors after beating University of San Jose-Recoletos on goal difference in the standings.

Agot was named this season’s MVP, while his teammates Benedict Tabar, Badayos and Nathan Bajarias also won season awards.

Tabar was named the best goalkeeper, Badayos the best midfielder and Bajarias the best defender.

USJ-R’s MC Silva scored the most goals this season and was named the league’s top scorer.