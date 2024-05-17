USC bed boosts football program

THE University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED) football Warriors have embarked on an impressive football journey mid-way through the year with a series of outstanding performances across various tournaments.
The latest triumph came in the highly competitive Saulog Cup 2024 on May 11 and 12, organized by the Bohol Football Association (BOHFA), in Tagbilaran City, wherein the U9 team emerged as champions, while the U15 team secured silver medals. The U11 team also reached the semifinals.
Over the last several months, coaches Edwin Arganza and Nino Jesus Zapanta have pursued a dedicated football program to hone the skills of the USC BED Warriors, testing their progress by participating in various competitions in the region.
On April 20 and 21 in Escalante City, Negros Occidental, the USC BED Warriors joined the CHF 7 Aside Football Festival in Escalante City, Negros, with the U18 team clinching the championship title and the U15 team reaching the quarterfinals.
Another highlight transpired on March 9 and 10 during the 1st JSM Cup in Cebu City, where the USC BED Warriors U17 team emerged as champions after a thrilling penalty shootout against regional powerhouse Bacolod City NHS.
During 2nd Eagles Cup last May 4 and 5, the U17 team placed 1st runner-up, while the U15 squad made it to the quarterfinals.
Further, the USC BED Warriors’ development was becoming evident in 11-a-side football tournaments. / ML from PR