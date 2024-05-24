USC-BED nabs U17, U19 titles in CIS Friendship Cup

THE University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department asserted its dominance and swept the Boys 17 and 19-Under titles of the Cebu International School Friendship Cup on May 19, 2024.

The U17 boys team, composed of Peter Jason Caminade, Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio, Eric Reyes, Kirby Nudalo, Zachary Dylan Jabinez, Grazzel Cody Abatayo, Thomas Matthew Valle, Cadin Blake Al Balberona, Elijah Jose Gonzales, Luke Delgado, Ezekiel Estrella, Gabriel Vargas and Niam Bigornia, defeated Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in a 3-vs. 3 contest after figuring in a draw.

The team also brought home special awards with Caminade winning the MVP and man of the match and Abatayo earning the best midfielder nod. Barberona got the best defender award, while Reyes got the golden glove award.

On the other hand, its U19 team, led by coach Edwin Arganza, won the division after besting teams from Mahayahay FC, Barili FC, Real Carcaranon FC, San Roque FC, and Lapu-Lapu Mighty Chief.

U17 members Caminade, Reyes, Maraquio, Nudalo, Jabinez, Gonzales, and Balberona suited up for the squad along with Genesis Irevan Loyao, Ash Jahmelo Ballesteros, Jake Aleo, Thomas Maraquio, Roy Agustin, Jim Vincent Velasquez, and Zander Reece Barrios Andrada.

Maraquio brought home four awards--MVP, man of the match, best midfielder and the golden glove--while Loyao was named the best midfielder. / ML