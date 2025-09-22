USC booters beat USPF

DEFENDING collegiate football champion University of San Carlos (USC) overcame adversity and walked away with a 2-1 victory over University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) on opening day of the 2025 season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) football tournament on Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center football field.

After a scoreless opening half, USPF broke through in the 63rd minute with a goal from Roberto Luis Aguilar.

USC responded 10 minutes later, as John Cyril Sinoy netted the equalizer.

Just in the nick of time, USC was awarded a penalty kick in the waning minutes of the match. Gianrenzo Custado took the shot and converted it in the third minute of extra time.

USC continues its dominance in the collegiate division and is now aiming for an eighth straight CESAFI title.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) fought to a 2-2 draw.

Luis Vincent Fernandez drew first blood and gave USJ-R a 1-0 advantage in the 17th minute.

Stephen Marq Cantago equalized with 32nd-minute goal for SCSC.

John Michael Diano once again gave USJ-R the lead with a goal in the 41st minute, but SCSC refused to give up and tied the game anew with a goal by Xyrus Lloyd Maraquio three minutes later. / EKA