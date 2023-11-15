USC Cebuano Studies Center highlights Visayan food through Food for Life: Lessons from the Garden conference

THE University of San Carlos's (USC) Cebuano Studies Center, with the sponsorship of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and in cooperation with the Department of Communications, Linguistics and Literature, the Mamugnaong Anak sa Dagang (MAD) and the Inotherwords Inc. (IOW), will conduct a Visayan-wide academic conference entitled “Food for Life: Lessons from the Garden” on November 16-18, 2023 at the Safad Theater, USC-Talamban Campus in Cebu City.

The conference aims to tackle and better the people’s understanding of the multidisciplinary topic of Food/Cuisine within Visayan societies, particularly its inherent intricacies, how it relates to the world, and what makes us human.

It hopes to further explore the rich and diverse culture of the Visayas, with particular emphasis on the aspect of food, by providing an avenue for interested individuals from various disciplines to engage in discussions relevant to the topic.

Experts in the field of Visayan food/food heritage have been invited to present and impart their knowledge with the audience.

Aside from the presenters, three keynote speakers have also been invited to discuss food in the context of Central, Western, and Eastern Visayas respectively.

The featured keynote speaker for the first day of the conference is the National Artist for Literature and USC Professor Emeritus, Resil B. Mojares, with his talk entitled “Writing about Philippine Food.”

The slated presenters for the first day include: Genesis Bedio (USC), Ma An Asuncion (Department of Education), Dagmar Uy (USC), Maricris Lauro-Henderson (Cebu Technological University), Louiechi Von Rama Mendoza (Cebu Normal University), Reah Fabrica (CTU), Francis Luis Torres (KCL), Mae Ann Quinco (CNU), Bea Lastimosa (USC), Cristie Ann Jaca (CTU), Hope Sabanpan-Yu (USC), Niño Augustine Loyola (USC), Ivan Grant Orais (CTU), and Rowanne Marie Mangompit (CTU).

The keynote speaker for the second day is Joycie Alegre from the University of the Philippines-Tacloban, with her talk entitled “The Sensuousness of the Mild Waray Taste.” The presenters for this day includes: Jay Nathan Jore (UP-Cebu), Haidee Emmie Palapar (RAFI), Joanalyn Gabales (UP-Cebu), Trina Catipay (CNU), Elsie Alvarado (CNU), Ma An Asuncion (DepEd), Joseph Tormis (TCC), Marben Bascon (TCC), Bea Lastimosa (USC), Sarah Jane C. Trazo (CNU), Dulce Maria Deriada (UP-Visayas), Raphael Dean Polinar (USC), Jose Antonio Dasig Jr. (USC), Christine Diano (USC), and Hope Sabanpan-Yu (USC).

John Iremil Teodoro from De La Salle University-Manila is the keynote speaker for the third day with a talk on “Piyesta kag Gëtëm: Ang Pagkain sa Kultura ng Kanlurang Bisayas.” The lineup of the presenters for the final day of the conference is as follows: Cindy Velasquez (USC), Marie Joy Sumagaysay (UP-Visayas), Donna Grace Cotejo (CNU), Hope Sabanpan-Yu (USC), and Carlou John Letigio (CNU).

Attendance to the event is free of charge.

Interested individuals are encouraged to check the website and register in advance so they can be provided certificates for their participation. The website is Food for Life: Cebuano Studies Center.

For queries, contact the Center via email at csc.food4life@gmail.com or call (032) 2300-100 loc. 308. (PR)