USC, CYO celebrate Philippine independence, a decade of orchestral excellence

Filipino music, culture and patriotism took center stage as the University of San Carlos (USC), Classic Orchestra Music Studio (COMS) and SM City Cebu presented the “128th Independence Day Concert: Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas” on June 14, 2026, at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Cebu.

The free public concert brought together the USC Choristers and Alumni, alongside 61 members of Classic Youth Orchestra (CYO) and nine members of 7 Spirit Orchestra.

Under the music direction and baton of Maestro Roberto G. del Rosario, the concert paid tribute to the nation’s history, culture and identity through a diverse selection of Filipino folk songs, regional classics, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and patriotic anthems.

The program opened with “Overture on Philippine Folksongs,” arranged by American composer Bernard Green and performed by CYO and 7 Spirit Orchestra.

The first segment, “Classic Cebuano Songs,” highlighted the rich musical heritage of Cebu through performances of Msgr. Rudy Villanueva’s “Cebu Cebu,” “Usahay,” “Rosas Pandan,” “Matud Nila,” “Cebuano Medley” and “Barkada.”

CYO also performed orchestral renditions of Florante’s “Handog” and Nicanor Abelardo’s Cavatina, demonstrating the lasting influence of Filipino composers and the versatility of contemporary orchestral performance.

The concert’s second half focused on OPM and began with the event’s theme song, “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas,” performed by USC Choristers and Alumni.

USC Choristers, one of the country’s oldest university choirs, also celebrated its 61st anniversary. Established in 1965, the choir has represented Filipino talent in international performances and remains an important cultural ambassador for the city and the country.

The choristers presented a variety of works, including “Isang Dugo, Isang Lahi at Musika,” “Sa Ugoy ng Duyan,” “Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo,” “Tagumpay Nating Lahat,” “Bagani” and “Mabuhay Ka Pilipino.”

The evening also recognized the achievements of CYO, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Founded by Prof. Reynaldo Abellana, recipient of the Top 10 Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines (2019) for Arts and Humanities-Classical Music, CYO made its debut performance in May 2014 at the Marcelo B. Fernan Press Center in Cebu City. It was officially launched on May 29, 2016, at SM Seaside Centerstage with renowned Cebuana concert pianist Dr. Ingrid Sala-Santamaria. Since then, the orchestra has presented more than 100 major performances in leading venues across the Philippines (Bohol, Negros, Leyte, Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Surigao, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite and Manila).

Beyond local performan-ces, members of CYO have participated in international orchestral programs in Thailand, Japan, Korea, Cambodia, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Malta. Recent international engagements include the NPO Japan Junior Orchestra 40th Anniversary Concert in Gunma, Japan (2023), the 26th International Junior Orchestra Festival in Saitama, Japan (2024), the 60th Anniversary of the Japan–Malta Bilateral Agreement in Valletta, Malta (2025) and the All-Beethoven Repertoire Concert in Gunma, Japan (2025).

In addition to its concert activities, CYO has presented many outreach concerts throughout Cebu Province, showcasing local talent and promoting classical music appreciation in schools, churches and communities.

Joining CYO was the 7 Spirit Orchestra, an initiative of the Japanese non-profit 7 Spirit that supports music education and youth empowerment in Cebu. Their collaboration highlighted music’s power to foster friendship and cultural exchange.

The concert concluded with a stirring grand finale featuring “Bayan Ko” and “Pilipinas Kong Mahal,” performed by all participating singers and instrumentalists. The finale brought performers and audience members together in a moving expression of gratitude, unity and love for the nation. S