USC, DBTC continue dominance

DEFENDING champions University of San Carlos (USC) and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) continue to dominate the 2024 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) football tournament as they won their respective matches last Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

USC, the reigning collegiate division titleholder, beat University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) 1-0.

USC’s lone goal was from John Zhrel Sala, who hit the back of the net in the 16th minute.

DBTC, the secondary division king, walked away with a 2-0 win over University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R).

Mark Talingting scored in the 30th minute. It was quickly followed by a goal from Czar Robert Daanoy eight minutes later.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines (UP) came from behind to defeat USJ-R, 2-1, in the other collegiate division match.

USJ-R took the early lead with a 13th minute goal by Kirk Justine Alabati. But just before halftime, Jaybe Abasolo scored the equalizer in the 42nd minute.

As the match was winding down, Gideon Amora scored just in the nick of time, netting a goal in the 83rd minute to give UP the win.

In the other secondary division match, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) settled for a 2-2 draw with USC.

SHS-AdC drew first blood with an opening goal by Zidane Cañete in the 20th minute. USC answered back and equalized the match with a goal by Grazzel Cody Abatayo in the 40th minute.

Jared Almendres gave SHS-AdC the lead again with a goal in the 60th minute, but Stephen Marq Cantago leveled the match with a 74th minute goal.

USC remains at the top of the collegiate division with six points. USPF is second and UP is third, both with three points but separated by goal difference. USJ-R is at the bottom with no points.

In the secondary division, DBTC and SHS-AdC are tied at first place with three points each, while USJ-R is closely trailing also with three points but behind on goal difference. USC is at the tailend with no points. / EKA