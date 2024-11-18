USC, DBTC lead Cesafi tourney

DEFENDING champions University of San Carlos (USC) and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) maintained their unbeaten run in the 2024 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament with victories last Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC, the reigning collegiate division titleholder, scored a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

USC was down early after conceding a goal in the 13th minute by MC Maiko Silva.

At the start of the second half, John Cyril Sinoy equalized with a 46th-minute goal.

USC completed the comeback as Christian Vierh Agot hit the back of the net in the 59th minute.

On the other hand, defending high school champion DBTC defeated Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) 2-1.

John Lexter Conde scored the opening goal in the 40th minute. Allister Louis Manlosa made it 2-0 with a goal in the 79th minute.

SHS-AdC quickly answered with a goal a minute later by Adam Clinton Lee, but failed to score an equalizer in the remaining minutes of the match.

In the other collegiate division game, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu also posted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Roberto Luis Aguilar drew first blood and gave USPF the early lead in the fourth minute. But UP mounted a comeback and scored two consecutive goals from Carl Marx Carin in the 40th minute and Jaybe Abasolo in the 45th minute.

USJ-R won against USC, 1-0, in the other high school division match.

Cyrus Primar Ventura scored the match’s only goal in the 18th minute.

USC remains at the top of the collegiate division with 12 points, closely followed by UP Cebu with nine points, USPF at third with three points and USJ-R with nil.

DBTC sits at the top of the high school division with 10 points, followed by USJ-R with six points. Closely trailing at third is SHS-AdC with five points and USC at the bottom with a point. / EKA