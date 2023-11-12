USC gets smart classroom for Business, Economics

THE School of Business and Economics (SBE) of the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu City has received a smart classroom from a manufacturer of office furniture systems.

SBE alumnus Eugene Erik C. Lapasaran Lim facilitated the donation from Topline Business Development Corp.

The turnover of the facility happened on Oct. 12, 2023, at the USC campus in downtown Cebu City.

“USC gave us so much -- our learning, our insights, our wisdom. Giving back is one of our core foundations in Topline,” said Lim, who gave the donation with his fellow Carolinians at Topline.

“The university helped produce a lot of very good, well-rounded individuals in society. We want to impart that through this partnership between USC and Topline,” added Lim.

Lim said his mentors inspired him during his studies and throughout his career. He cited SBE dean Melanie R. Banzuela, his finance professor and practicum adviser.

He added that the knowledge and leadership experiences he had as a student leader in the Society of Young Business Executives became a part of his foundation as the president and chief executive officer of Topline.

Aside from sponsoring a smart classroom, Topline also pledged an additional scholarship grant that will benefit SBE students.

Incidentally, Topline celebrated its 10th anniversary in July 2023, while USC started to mark its 75th anniversary as a university in the same month.

The latest smart classroom donation adds to the ongoing USC R.I.S.E campaign, a fund-raising initiative to continue the Green and Gold Legacy by investing in research, infrastructure, scholarship, and other endowments.

USC president Fr. Francisco Antonio T. Estepa received the donation with vice president for administration lawyer Joan S. Largo, vice president for administration, Banzuela, and SBE assistant dean Lauro Cipriano R. Silapan Jr.

Topline executives who joined Lim during the turnover included senior vice president and chief operating officer Brigitte Carmel C. Lim, vice president and chief financial officer, lawyer Constance Marie C. Lim, vice president for operations Alvin L. Lato and Andrea M. Vargas, investor relations and corporate communications officer.