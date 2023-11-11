USC grad lands 7th in November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam

A GRADUATE from the University of San Carlos (USC) was the only taker from a Cebu-based university to make it to the topnotcher’s list in the November 2023 Pharmacists Licensure Exam.

Razjenne Chloie Pahilan, 23, placed seventh, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

“I immediately cried because of how happy I was. I also gave a large shout like “Woo! RPh na ko, Lord!” Pahilan said of her elation after learning that she had ranked seventh nationwide.

Pahilan said she was all alone at her home in Don Carlos, Bukidnon when the results came out since her family had gone to attend a wedding and her older sister had told her that usually the results are announced in the late afternoon.

“They cried with me. When I told them the news, the first thing that I said was, “RPh na ko! So that’s why we cried and I said, yes, Lord still gave me a bonus because I was in the top 7,” Pahilan said.

Pahilan graduated last May 22 and took the exam on Nov. 2 and 3.

Fourth pharmacist

Pahilan has made not only her alma mater proud but also her family after becoming the fourth pharmacist in her family coming from USC.

“My mom and my two older siblings, kuya and ate, are also Carolinian pharmacists. And now, I am the fourth pharmacist to graduate from USC in my family,” Pahilan told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

“As the youngest in the family, I was not forced to go into pharmacy because they were pharmacists. It was my choice,” Pahilan added.

Pahilan shared the seventh spot with Dhavon Tribunsay Ralo of Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod City with a 92 percent rating.

The PRC announced that 2,974 of 4,038 takers had passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination.

The top three examinees were Justine Kaye Fajardo Gajo of Centro Escolar University (CEU)-Manila with a rating of 93.25 percent; Karl Kirby Zosas Costales of the University of the Immaculate Conception-Davao, 92.58 percent; and Jediael Alim Yanesa of CEU-Manila, 92.50 percent.

Losing hope

Born in Don Carlos, Bukidnon, Pahilan described the challenges in studying at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, like when I studied or attended classes, I felt like nothing was going on in my brain,” Pahilan said.

The topnotcher recalled moments when she found herself crying while answering her quizzes and exams.

“I cried and feared for my future because I didn’t want to end up incompetent and I didn’t want to disappoint my family because they had sacrificed so much for me,” Pahilanan said.

Eventually, she drew her strength from the sacrifices her family had made to support her.

“I always told myself that my future self would thank me and that it would be really worth it all in God’s time,” Pahilan said.

She shared the mantra that motivated her in her journey: “With God, nothing is impossible.”

As of the moment, Pahilan wants to celebrate her milestone with her family. (CDF, CTL)