USC grad ranks 4th in Psychologist Licensure Exam

AN ALUMNA from the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu City has not only secured the fourth spot (87 percent) in the August 2024 Psychologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination but has also made a significant impact on her students as an educator.

Blanche Marie Abellana, the lone topnotcher from Cebu City, shared that her journey to becoming a licensed clinical psychologist was not a walk in the park as she had to manage two jobs - one of which was being a teacher.

Amid Abellana’s hectic work schedule, teaching provided her with a head start on the board exam by enhancing her understanding of the field’s theories.

“I actually started teaching at USC to prepare for the board exam as it allowed me to gain more mastery over the concepts. I [also] wanted to develop my communication and interpersonal skills, which are crucial in clinical psychology but can be a challenge for me as an introvert,” said Abellana in an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu on Aug. 17, 2024.

The topnotcher added that while preparing for the Psychometrician Licensure Exam in 2017, where she also clinched second with an overall average of 84.40, it dawned on her to become a licensed clinical psychologist.

“The path to achieving this dream is far from easy, given the immense responsibility that comes with the profession,” said Abellana.

“I spent six years pursuing a master’s degree in clinical psychology and then had to work toward obtaining this license to kickstart my career,” she added.

She said being a lecturer in a private institution not only refined her knowledge but also allowed her to foster a supportive and engaging environment for her students.

Abellana expressed that she wants to make learning enjoyable for both her students and herself. She also noted that she finds satisfaction and fulfillment in seeing her students value and engage with the discussions in her classes.

Aeannah Llaguno, one of Abellana’s former students in her research class, said Abellana is one of the best teachers she had in college.

“Ms. Blanche is one of the best teachers I’ve had in college. We always feel comfortable sharing our thoughts in her classes as [she creates] a safe and respectful environment where we can express ourselves freely,” said Llaguno.

Llaguno added that she “felt an immense sense of pride” when she saw her instructor’s name as one of the topnotchers. However, she noted that it wasn’t a surprise as she has always known her teacher as smart, hardworking, and destined for great things.

Likewise, Jomarie del Rosario and Gwayne Rafanan, also her students, expressed that Abellana always cheered them on to do their best in their respective life endeavors.

The advice has inspired both individuals to gain confidence in taking the psychometrician board exams.

“Witnessing her become a topnotcher in the board exam definitely inspired me to do my best in taking the board exam next year,” said del Rosario.

Seith Andrei Negare, Abellana’s student, also extended his congratulations and highlighted that her recent milestone inspires her students to strive and become the best versions of themselves in what they want to pursue.

The newly licensed psychologist expressed her joy that she has finally conquered her dream and encouraged aspiring psychology students with a passion for service to follow their calling.

“This entire experience from taking the board exam to passing and even clinching the fourth place has felt really surreal for me. I can hardly believe that I am finally in the position I once only dreamed of,” Abellana said.

“After all, this is about so much bigger than me. This is more than just a title, being a clinical psychologist is both a responsibility and a commitment to [the] people, community, and country,” she added.

Away from work, Abellana enjoys reading fictional books, watching Korean dramas and doom scrolling on social media. / DPC