USC grad tops June 2024 architect licensure exam

A LONE graduate from Cebu secured the top spot in the June 2024 Architect Licensure Examinations, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Clint Freidrich Arevalo Josol from the University of San Carlos ranked 9th with a rating of 81.60%.

Meanwhile, Louie Nathaniel Pascual Kiu, who is a graduate from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Inc., landed in the first place with a rating of 83.80 percent.

PRC reported that 2,094 out of 3,370 candidates passed the exams. (CLC/SunStar Philippines)

