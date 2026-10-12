USC keeps driver’s seat

DEFENDING college division champion University of San Carlos (USC) stayed on top of the 2026 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. football tournament after another win on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

USC routed University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 4-0, to score its second win of the season at the Cebu City Sports Center.

It was a total team performance by USC, with four different players hitting the back of the net.

John Cyril Sinoy scored the opening goal in the 47th minute. Jayson Mikel Genson doubled the lead five minutes later.

Renzo Angelo Enriquez made it 3-0 in the 56th minute before John Lexter Conde put the nail in the coffin with a 90th-minute goal.

In the other college division match, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) closed in on USC after a 2-0 victory against University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC).

Khalel Benabaye and Rheyzel Goc-ong scored for USJ-R in the 23rd and 66th minutes, respectively.

Both USC and USJ-R have seven points with USC holding a slight edge on goal difference. UPC is third with three points, while USPF remains winless at the bottom.

In the high school division, Paref-Springdale defeated San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 3-0.

Ronito Mendoza scored just eight minutes into the match and added another goal in the first minute of extra time to complete a brace. Luis Eriberto Seno hit the back of the net a minute later.

Paref-Springdale kept the fourth spot with six points but is closing in on second-running Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and third-placer USJ-R, which also both have six points. The three squads are just separated by goal difference.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) remains on top of the table with nine points, while SCSC and UPC are at the bottom with no points. / EKA