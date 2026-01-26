USC Lady Warriors secure back-to-back Cesafi titles in 5-set thriller

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors cemented their dynasty in Cebu collegiate volleyball, surviving a heart-pounding five-set marathon against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, 25–20, 16–25, 25–20, 23–25, 21–19, to retain their Cesafi women’s volleyball crown on Sunday at the USPF Lahug Campus gymnasium.

The victory marks the second consecutive title for the Lady Warriors under the guidance of legendary head coach Grace Antigua.

The win was especially sweet as it served as "sweet revenge" for their loss to the same USJ-R squad in the V-League Visayas finals last year.

The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams trade sets. USC took the first and third sets behind the pinpoint attacks of last year's MVP Ghanna Suan and veteran Angel Galinato.

However, the Lady Jaguars refused to go down quietly, snatching the second and fourth sets to force a deciding fifth frame.

​In the final set, the Lady Warriors stared down a daunting 8–2 deficit. Just as the USJ-R crowd began to celebrate, USC mounted a massive comeback.

Anchored by the net defense of Galinato and the composure of Mary Angel Tariman, USC clawed back to tie the game at 14-all.

After multiple deuces, Galinato delivered a clinical middle attack to reach match point. The championship was finally sealed when USC’s front line produced a "textbook block" on a USJ-R outside attack, ending the set at a staggering 21–19.

​USC entered the final day having survived another five-set thriller against the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters in the semifinals.

Their back-to-back feat confirms their status as the team to beat in the region, having now won two titles in two years after previously enduring a five-year drought.

"I'm very proud of my players. They showed heart when they were down in that fifth set," said Coach Antigua.

"Winning back-to-back is never easy, but they stayed composed when it mattered most," she added.

Jolly Velasquez of USC bagged tne MVP award while Rachelle Ann Tecson was named Rookie of the Year awardee.

Galinato and University of Cebu's Glaiza Santosidad were the tournament's top Middle Blockers while Suan and Leady Ann Rule (UC) were awarded best Outside Hitters.

USC's Cris Atay and Velasquez also got special awards being best server and setter, respectively while the best Libero honors went to Dianne Duazo of USJ-R. (JBM)