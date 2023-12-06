USC Law ranks 3rd nationwide in 2023 bar exams, records 91% passing rate

With 170 successful bar passers, USC Law is the only Cebu-based university among the top-performing law schools with more than 100 candidates nationwide.

“The success of our Law graduates in passing the bar through the years speaks of the quality of law education the USC College of Law provides our students,” said lawyer Joan S. Largo, USC vice president for administration and former law dean.

"We also recognize the unparalleled dedication of our law faculty, as well as the full support of the USC administration," she added.

USC Law increased its ranking to third in this 2023 Bar Examination, up a notch from fourth in the preceding year, she shared.

For several years now, USC Law consistently ranked as one of the best law schools in the country. During the 2020-2021 Bar Exams, USC Law’s Batch 2020 had a 98.13 passing rate, while Batch 2021 garnered 98 percent.

A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 bar takers successfully hurdled the 2023 Bar Examination that Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando oversaw as bar chair. (PR)