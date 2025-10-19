USC nips USJ-R in OT

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off a gritty 74-73 overtime victory over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the first extended game of the 25th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

James Paolo Gica delivered the game-winner — a fadeaway jumper with just 0.5 seconds left — to lift the Warriors to their fourth win in six games and secure the third spot in the standings.

USJ-R still had one last chance to steal the game, but Christian Carl Sollano’s jumper at the buzzer missed its mark, dropping the Jaguars to 3–3 and fifth in the standings.

The Warriors nearly lost in regulation after Sollano split his free throws to give USJ-R a 64–62 lead with 10 seconds remaining. But on the ensuing play, Gica broke free from a tight defense and hit a clutch jumper to send the game to overtime — the first in the college division this season.

“All on God’s grace. The players refused to lose. In that game, they refused to give up on each other,” said USC head coach Paul Joven. “We have offensive concepts, but of course, with the ball in Gica or Maglinte’s hands, we live and die with them.”

The game was a back-and-forth battle, featuring 10 deadlocks and eight lead changes. Neither side managed to pull away by double digits, with USC’s nine-point edge at 26–17 in the second quarter standing as the largest lead of the night.

Reil Einer Aureo led the Warriors with 16 points, while Gica finished with 14. Kerk Louie Navarro posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

On the Jaguars’ side, Sollano had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Rodge Aldrich Balbao added 13 notches and seven boards.

Sordilla powers UC

In the main game, Ricofer Sordilla made an impressive return, exploding for 27 points — including seven three-pointers — to lead the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters to a 78–68 win over the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

Sordilla, who missed UC’s close call against the USPF Panthers on Thursday, found ample support from Joseph Arth Nalos and Carlo Salgarino, who chipped in 10 points each.

The Webmasters controlled the first half and built a 12-point lead at 35–23 before the Cheetahs rallied behind Serge Gabines, Jhon Loufred Diamante, Albert Tolipas, and Denrick Orgong to trim the gap to 54–47.

The Cheetahs then launched a 12–0 run capped by a Gabines triple to take a 59–54 lead late in the third quarter, forcing UC head coach Kern Sesante to call a timeout.

The regrouping worked. In the fourth, Charles Libatog, Danie Boy Lapiz, and Luther Gabriel Leonard joined Sordilla in a strong closing stretch as the Webmasters regained control and sealed the win.

With the victory, UC is now on top of the standings with a 5–1 record, while Benedicto College shares third spot with USC at 4–2.

Diamante and Orgong both tallied 14 points for Benedicto. / JBM