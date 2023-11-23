USC North Alumni club tournament tips off Sunday

THE University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Club will have its “Last Dance” with the Cong. Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup, which tips off this Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the USC North Campus along General Maxilom Ave., Cebu City.

This tournament marks the first time different USC North Campus alumni squads will compete against one another on the hardcourt in four years. The last USC NABC tournament was held in 2019.

The tournament’s opening ceremonies this Sunday will have a couple of distinguished guests in Francisco Jose “Bingo” F. Matugas II who currently serves as representative of the Surigao del Norte’s first legislative district. Also slated to attend is Fr. Rogelio N. Bag-ao, SVD, the Provincial Superior of the SVD-PH Southern Province.

The competition will have four divisions: Division 1 has players from batches 1982 until 1995; Division 2 has players from batches 1996 until 2003; Division 3 has players from batches 2004 to 2010; while Division 4 has players from batches 2011 to 2018.

Games will be played on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday from 2 until 10 p.m.

The tournament is being organized by a core group led by USC North Alumni Affairs president Ryan Villaflores and league commissioner, Jonathan Saso.