USC outlasts USJ-R in 3OT

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors carved out a historic feat when they beat the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in triple overtime, 95-93, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

With the win, the Warriors are now just a win shy of clinching the fourth and final seat in the Top Four as the elimination round of the eight-team competition draws nearer the end.

For the Jaguars, they must sweep their remaining two games — against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs on Friday, Dec. 5 — and hope that USC loses to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Thursday.

If both the Warriors and the Jaguars win their remaining assignments and finish tied, USC would still advance to the next round by virtue of the “team that beats the other” rule.

In their first meeting, the Warriors also beat the Jaguars in overtime, 74-73.

What overshadowed the hard-earned win was the historic triple-overtime battle — the first in Cesafi’s 25-year history.

Even during the days of the now-defunct Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA), deputy commissioner Danny Duran said he could not recall a game that reached three overtimes.

USJ-R was on the verge of winning the game when it posted a 67-63 lead in the last 57 seconds of the fourth quarter. But James Paolo Gica sank his two free throws and Jose Marie Tumabang scored a layup down the stretch to tie the count at 67-all with 10 seconds left.

The Jaguars had a chance to win outright, but Christian Sullano missed his last attempt, sending the game into the first overtime.

In the first five-minute extension, the Warriors posted a 71-69 lead in the last 2:52, but Sullano tied the game at 71-all. Both teams went scoreless thereafter, forcing another overtime.

The physical showdown continued in the second overtime, giving the supporters of both sides more tension and excitement.

A three-point bomb by Kyle Maglinte pushed the Warriors on top by four, 83-79, with 10 seconds left. But after Sullano split his free throws, Rodge Aldrich Balbao drilled a trey with 0.2 seconds remaining to tie the game at 83-all.

USC then missed its last-second attempt, and for the third time, the game went to another extra period — turning the duel into an even more heart-pounding spectacle before the thin crowd inside the coliseum.

In the decisive third overtime, however, the Warriors sustained their momentum and held firm, with Jhoenel Vince Tangkay sealing the victory with a jumper in the last 29 seconds.

At one point, USJ-R coach Julius Cadavis and his staff confronted the referees after Fritz Gonzales sustained a cut on his left eyebrow following a collision with Maglinte during a rebound play. Cadavis asked for a review of the play but was totally disappointed when the referees turned down the request.

“Dapat i-review man jud unta ’to kay basta naay mga ing-ana kay i-review jud — especially naay nasamad. Na-rebound na to niya [Gonzales] unya gi-dasmagan ni Maglinte,” Cadavis said.

(That should really have been reviewed because situations like that must be reviewed — especially when someone gets injured. He [Gonzales] already had the rebound, then Maglinte crashed into him.)

With this incident, USJ-R is contemplating on filing a protest.