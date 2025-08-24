USC rallies past Ateneo

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors pulled off a stunning upset over the heavily favored Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Lady Blue Eagles, 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13, on the second day of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg at the Mandaue City Sports Complex on Saturday night, Aug. 23, 2025.

This surprising victory proved that a provincial team is indeed capable of defeating a Manila-based squad in the volleyball competition.

USC head coach Grace Antigua said the win is a huge morale and confidence booster ahead of the upcoming Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) season, which starts on September 13.

“This is a big confidence boost for the team,” Antigua said. “We joined this tournament to gain experience for Cesafi, and this victory proves to our players that they can go toe-to-toe with strong teams. It also brings pride to our school and our province.”

After dropping the first two sets, the Lady Warriors refused to back down. Instead, they fought back fiercely in the third set and took it,

25-21.

“We didn’t win against any Manila teams last year. But we were able to compete. Our goal was just to win at least a set, and then we would try again in the next one,” Antigua previously said during the press conference on Friday.

And indeed, the Lady Warriors looked inspired in the fourth set, engaging Ateneo in another intense battle and again taking the set to force a decisive fifth set.

Taking advantage of momentum, the Warriors didn’t waste the opportunity — and to everyone’s surprise — USC brought down Ateneo, triggering an eruption of cheers from the entire Lady Warriors squad and their supporters.

For Antigua, their comeback from a 0-2 deficit was a testament to the team’s strong determination, especially since their main purpose in joining the tournament was just to gain valuable experience against top teams from Manila.

On opening day last Friday, USC was swept by Adamson, 3-0. But that loss didn’t dampen the never-say-die spirit of the reigning Cesafi champions.

Ghann Suan and Angel Galinato rose to the occasion and led USC’s charge. Suan tallied 18 points from 15 kills, two blocks, and one service ace, while Galinato also contributed 15 kills, two blocks, and one ace. Gerusha Atay added nine points, all from kills.

On Ateneo’s side, Faye Nisperos scored 17 points (15 kills, one block, and one ace), but it wasn’t enough to save her team. Zey Mitzi Pacia and Jihan Chatico chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

In another match, Adamson University defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, 3-0. / JBM