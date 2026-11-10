USC runs over USJ-R

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors delivered a dominant performance against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 69-47, to record their third consecutive victory in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory was more than just another win for the Warriors as they also avenged their 58-56 first-round loss to the Jaguars on Oct. 3.

This time, USC made sure history would not repeat itself, taking complete control of the game from start to finish and building a lead ballooned of as many as 28 points in the second half.

Back-to-back three-pointers by James Paolo Gica and Jhoernel Tangkay in the third quarter helped USC stretch its advantage to 23 points, 52-29.

Uriel Avila spearheaded the Warriors’ offensive assault with 17 points, including five three-pointers, along with five rebounds and one steal.

Tangkay and Gica provided solid support, contributing 11 points apiece.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, struggled offensively. Not a single USJ-R player reached double figures.

Chadricil Viloria led the Jaguars with nine points, while their other leading scorers, Alcher Obra, El John Lacaya and Krstc Da Silva, combined for just 12 points.

Despite the defeat, USJ-R head coach and former PBA player Roger Yap expressed his frustration over the officiating.

Play was briefly stopped following a protest from the Jaguars’ camp over an alleged uncalled foul on Kenneth Calvin Cole during a drive to the basket, which they believed was a clear infraction.

With the victory, the Warriors strengthened their hold on third place with a 9-4 win-loss record, behind defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, who carry an 8-3 slate.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, slipped to fifth place with a 6-6 record.

Despite USC’s strong position, head coach Paul Joven said the race for the Top Four semifinal spots remains wide open, with only a slim margin separating the teams in the standings.

“There’s only one loss separating the teams. We still cannot determine the Final Four at this point, particularly the final placements, to be honest,” Joven said.

He added that even Benedicto College, despite its favorable position, cannot afford to be complacent.

“Yes, they (Benedicto) have the upper hand because they already have nine wins and two losses, but they still have five more games. So, it’s anybody’s ballgame,” said Joven, whose Warriors still have scheduled matchups against UV and the University of Cebu Webmasters. / JBM