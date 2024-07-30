USC Study: Teenage pregnancy rates rising among younger teens, ages 10-14

A STUDY conducted by the University of San Carlos (USC) revealed that teenage pregnancy rates in the country are rising among younger teens, with cases as early as 13 to 14 years old.

Dr. Nanette Mayol, one of the lead researchers, outlined in her report during a press conference organized by the Commission on Population and Development in Central Visayas (CPD 7) on Monday morning, July 29, 2024, that one out of three young adolescents already had their first sexual intercourse at the age of 15.

Around 2.5 percent of these children resulted in pregnancy, mostly among 15 to 16-year-olds, while some were around 13 to 14-year-olds.

The study started in 2016 and collected responses from children aged 10 years old during that time. The same sample will be monitored by the researchers as part of the Longitudinal Cohort Study on the Filipino Child (LCSFC) until 2030.

However, for its “wave six,” or its sixth year, the USC Office of the Population Studies had drawn some key findings halfway through the longitudinal research.

It reported that the cases of teenage pregnancy in the country are getting younger as more young teens engage in sexual intercourse; the majority of them are also not familiar with the concept of family planning or the use of contraceptives.

Factors

Factors that contribute to this include perceptions that contraceptives have side effects on health, less exposure to information about it, unavailability in the community, and being unable to avail one due to its price. Some also intentionally prefer not to use them.

Moreover, many of the young children were reported to already have live-in partners, while some were already married.

The study revealed that at least 19 girls nationwide are already bound in conjugality with their male counterparts before turning 15 years old, which is younger than the age of consent of 18.

Some of these cases were forced marriages, which is a direct violation of RA 11596 which prohibits child and arranged marriage setups leading to cohabitation in the country.

At least 14 percent of interviewed adolescents for the study also admitted to having partners older than them by at least four years old. While a small minority were found to have partners that are at least 17 years older than them Dr. Judith Borja, also a lead researcher in the study, explained that many of the young children in union are more likely unprepared for conjugal life and responsibility, especially at an early age.

“If you look at the dynamics of their relationship, these are young girls confronted with sexual engagements that they are not prepared for. Since their partners are mostly older, they don’t have the negotiating power, or the agency to discern whether they should engage in sex or not,” Borja explained.

Mayol added that “although the overall teenage pregnancy trend is going down, the trend for the younger teenage girls is going up.”

She also hopes that the results of the study will encourage the national government and local government units to take action to create interventions to address the problem of adolescent sexual health in the Philippines.

Pregnancy among 10-14 years old

Meanwhile, Darlynn Remolino, assistant director of CPD 7, said they conducted a survey for 15-19 years old pregnant teenagers in 2021; however, following the latest global trend of teenage pregnancy at 10 to 14 years old, the PSA decided to conduct another survey in 2022 catering to 10-19 years old.

In Cebu alone, the PSA survey in 2022 reported a total of 5,016 live births in Cebu Province; 1505 in Cebu City; 586 in Lapu-Lapu City, and 475 in Mandaue City.

Dr. Carmel Alegado, City Population Officer-Designate, urged parents to stop the stigma of hiding their pregnant children because this age bracket of 10–14 years old is the most vulnerable group of teenagers.

She said these female teenagers should be given early interventions and proper treatment to avoid risky behaviors associated with getting pregnant at an early age.

Currently, 40 organizations manage teen centers. There are 59 peer educators in Central Visayas who conduct heart-to-heart talks and parent-to-child heart-to-heart talks. / JERRY YUBAL, GREZEL BALBUTIN, VSU DEVCOMM INTERNS