USC Talamban campus to host Tsinoy 2024 international conference

THE Philippine Association for Chinese Studies, in partnership with Kaisa Para sa Kaunlaran and the Cebuano Studies Center of the University of San Carlos (USC) will hold the Tsinoy 2024 conference with the theme of “Regional and Transnational Connections of the Chinese in the Philippines” on January 27-28, 2024 at the Safad Building of the USC Talamban campus.

The keynote presentation on “The Chinese Mestizos of Cebu City (1750-1900)” by Dr. Michael Cullinane of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is based on a book of the same title published by the University of San Carlos Press in 2022. Breakout panels feature over 40 presentations on the history, identity, and socio-economic status of the Chinese from different parts of the Philippines.

It is the first time that so much material has been generated on the Chinese Filipinos outside of the National Capital Region, and it is quite fitting that these presentations will be offered in Cebu City, home to the second-biggest ethnic Chinese population in the Philippines.

More than 50 scholars from outside Cebu will be attending the conference in person. The conference will conclude with a visit to the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum.

More details can be found at www.tsinoyconference.com. Interested parties can still register through the conference website. (PR)