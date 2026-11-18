THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will renew their rivalry for the collegiate football championship of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m., following the secondary division final between defending champion Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at 7:30 a.m.

The Warriors-Jaguars showdown will be a rematch of their final elimination-round encounter on Nov. 15, when USC edged USJ-R, 3-2, to secure first place in the collegiate standings.

Kyle Marlon Giganto scored the winning goal in the 85th minute after USC surrendered an early lead and allowed USJ-R to level the match at 2-2.

Gianrenzo Custado put USC ahead in the 34th minute before an own goal by Gabrielle Baguio extended the Warriors’ advantage in first-half stoppage time.

USJ-R fought back through goals by Rejie Tabuelgo in the 70th minute and Joros Clark Tabar in the 78th before Giganto delivered the decisive strike.

USC finished atop the standings with 13 points, while USJ-R placed second with nine points.

The final also gives the two schools another opportunity to settle the collegiate title after last season’s championship match between USC and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation was abandoned following a brawl, leaving the division without a champion.

USC has won 10 Cesafi football titles, one more than USJ-R, which has nine championships.

In the secondary division, DBTC will seek to defend its crown against SHS-AdC. The Greywolves captured their fifth consecutive championship last season after defeating the Magis Eagles. / RBR