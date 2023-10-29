USC, USJ-R coast to rousing wins

DEFENDING collegiate division champion University of San Carlos (USC) and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) walked away with wins on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament at the USC Talamban Campus Stadium.

USC totally outclassed University of Cebu (UC), 5-0.

Jaire Dave Tanjay was in top form and scored a hat-trick for USC. He hit the back of the net in the 12th, 52nd and 78th minutes. Gianrenzo Custado also added a goal in the opening minute of the match, while Areli Acuin Gaspe scored late in the 88th minute.

USJ-R defeated newcomer University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu, 3-0, in the other collegiate division match.

MC Maiko Silva hit back-to-back goals in the fourth and ninth minutes, while Jay Cupas scored in 40th minute.

USC is at the top with four points and is ahead of USJ-R, University of the Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) and UC on goal difference. USJ-R is second, USPF is third and UC is fourth all with four points.

On the other hand, USC settled to a scoreless draw with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in the seconsary division.

Defending titleholder Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) is ahead on the secondary division table with three points, USC is second with two points, USJ-R is third with a point, while SHS-AdC is at the bottom also with a point but is behind on goal difference.