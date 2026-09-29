USC Warriors trap Wildcats

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors tightened their grip on the top spot after turning back the stubborn Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 58-54, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors broke away with a huge second-quarter surge and then held off a late Wildcats fightback to claim their fifth win in six games.

USC and CIT-U battled to an 11-all deadlock after the opening period before the Warriors suddenly shifted gears with a 22-9 second-quarter run for a 33-20 lead at the turn.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, stretching their advantage to 47-33 heading into the final frame.

With Braebon Ali Thompson taking matters into his own hands, CIT-U mounted a 10-2 rally to trim USC’s lead to 49-43 and put the Warriors under serious pressure.

USC, however, kept its composure down the stretch.

With 19.5 seconds remaining, a three-point play by Keith Francis Marquez gave the Wildcats another spark and cut the deficit to 58-51.

CIT-U could not sustain the momentum, though, as the Warriors slammed the door shut in the final seconds.

Enricke Joshua Herbito led USC with 12 points, while Jhoernel Tangkay delivered an all-around effort with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. James Gica also chipped in 11 points.

Thompson led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeshram Baliwan added nine points and seven boards.

The victory strengthened USC’s hold on the top spot with a 5-1 record. For CIT-U, the loss dropped the Wildcats to 3-3, their third setback in six games, leaving them in fifth place.

Jaguar Cubs stretch streak

In the high school division, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs kept their perfect record intact after surviving a furious challenge from the USPF Baby Panthers, 79-74.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle from start to finish, with the lead changing hands four times and the game deadlocked on five occasions.

When the game entered crunch time, however, the Cubs showed more poise and sharper claws.

Jhun Miguel Telmo led USJ-R with 17 points and five rebounds, while James Precious Ponce, Erron Jay Dimcco and John Gregor Caresosa chipped in 11 points apiece.

For the Baby Panthers, Kiz Lawrence Selim finished with 12 points, 10 assists and

seven rebounds.

USPF came out firing and took a 20-14 lead after the opening quarter.

The Cubs, however, quickly turned things around, taking a 43-40 lead at halftime.

USJ-R continued to apply pressure in the third quarter and carried a 59-50 advantage into the final period.

The Panthers refused to go quietly, though, and with 1:21 remaining, Telmo delivered a crucial undergoal stab to give the Cubs a 74-67 lead.

Selim answered with a layup with just 20.4 seconds left, cutting the deficit to 76-71 and forcing USJ-R coach Edito “Etoy” Salacut to call a timeout.

The Cubs came out of the timeout with a knockout response as Cleveron Jay Fernandez connected on an alley-oop shot to stretch the lead back to 78-71.

Still, USPF had one last punch. With 10 seconds left, Lohn Romorus found himself beyond the three-point line and launched a clutch trey to make it 78-74.

But that proved to be the Panthers’ final push. The Cubs closed the door from there, securing their fourth straight victory and still unbeaten in four starts.

For USPF, the loss dropped the Baby Panthers to 0-3, leaving them still searching for their first win. / JBM