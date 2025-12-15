Users: Ride hailing apps now ‘hard, slow’

ARE you having a hard time booking from ride-hailing apps?

Several Cebu-based commuters say securing a ride has become increasingly difficult, even during non-peak hours.

Some said in many cases, the wait now takes more than 20 minutes before a driver accepts their booking, disrupting daily routines and

work schedules.

Netizens took to Facebook to air frustrations over the growing difficulty in booking rides through frequently-used motorcycle apps, saying wait times have stretched to several minutes even when the app is their usual go-to mode of transport.

One passenger said a rider who eventually accepted the booking explained that the system was running slowly despite a large number of active riders.

The commuter said it took more than 20 minutes for a ride request to be accepted.

Some netizens said they initially thought the problem was due to a glitch in their cellphones or an outdated app, but later realized that many commuters were experiencing the same difficulty.

Others said the delays have caused them to arrive late for work.

The issue is affecting not only passengers, but also riders overwhelmed by a surge in bookings this holiday season.

App users have been asked to be more understanding as it is the drivers’ source of livelihood.

In a message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, Move It, a widely used ride-hailing app in Cebu, said rider availability may be affected by factors such as time of day, weather conditions and the volume of booking requests.

The company said it is continuously improving its system to better direct riders to high-demand areas.

SunStar Cebu reached out to other ride-hailing apps operating in Cebu but had yet to receive a response as of press time. / DPC