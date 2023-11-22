USJ-R Baby Jaguars seal Cesafi Final Four berth

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars absolutely dominated the hapless Don Bosco Greywolves, 72-43, to nab its eighth win in the high school division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win assured USJ-R of a spot in the Final Four as it was its eighth victory against a single loss. The Baby Jaguars and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue are tied for the top spot in the standings heading to the homestretch of the elimination round.

JV Oringo led USJ-R with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco’s campaign in the high school tournament ended with the Greywolves capturing a single win against nine losses.

In the collegiate division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers walloped the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons, 85-65, to improve to 7-2 with one more game left on its elimination round slate.

The Blue Dragons ended its first Cesafi season with a 1-9 card.