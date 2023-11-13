USJ-R beats Benedicto College, 55-51

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars edged the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 55-51, to capture their sixth win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win, the Jaguars’ sixth in eight outings, firmed up their hold of third place in the standings behind the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) and the second-running University of Cebu (UC).

Lefty guard Jay Deiparine led USJ-R with 15 points, five boards, two steals and an assist.

Veteran forward Elmer Echavez sank two free throws to put USJ-R ahead, 53-51, with two minutes remaining in the match. Later, Deiparine and Klein Gordillo added a free-throw each to seal the Jaguars’ victory.

In the other college game, the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 73-68.

Crafty guard Kyle Maglinte had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to push the Cobras to the win.

Over in the high school division, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles stopped the seven-game winning streak of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) with a 59-51 win.

The Magis Eagles have won seven games in a row after losing their season opener. Ateneo de Cebu and UCLM are tied at the top of the standings with similar 7-1 records.

Jared Bahay led the Magis Eagles with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the UV Baby Lancers defeated the UC Baby Webmasters, 51-47, to rise to 6-2 and send their victims down to 5-3.